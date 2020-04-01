Sidewalk, window art spreading positivity in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amateur art is popping up all over the place as families decorate their home windows and sidewalks.

Here’s what it looks like in central Sioux Falls. Brothers Oliver and Felix Carrier-Damon are helping their parents put a positive spin in their home’s curb appeal with some special decorations. The two have mixed emotions about being stuck at home. We asked Oliver if he’d rather be at school at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary.

“Yes and no. No because I don’t want to get coronavirus and yes because I want to be there. It will be a lot easier being there and I get to talk with my friends and go out side for recess,” Oliver said.

If you have some creative window displays or sidewalk art, be sure to send it to us at uShare@keloland.com. We’d love to see it.