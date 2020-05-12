Shirts for Mayor’s ‘100 Miles In 100 Days’ challenge raising money for One Sioux Falls Fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken started his 100 miles in 100 days recently as a way to get people active during the pandemic all while practicing social distancing. A Sioux Falls-based company is joining in to make a special t-shirt for the challenge and parts of the proceeds will go to help people who are struggling to make ends meet.

When Lindsay Willers and Amber Blom heard about the Mayor’s 100 miles in 100 days Challenge, an idea sprinted through their heads for a unique fundraiser.

“We donate $10 for every shirt purchased and that goes back to the Sioux Falls fund. So we’re able to help out the community too,” Willers said.

Cows and Cacti designed the shirts, got approval from the Mayor’s Office, and built an online shop in three days. They go for $24. Proceeds will go to the One Sioux Falls Fund that helps families in need during the pandemic.

Holsen: Are you guys both into exercising as a way of therapy. I mean that’s what this whole 100 miles thing is all about right?

Blom: Absolutely. I get outside every single day. I love being active, walking, biking. I’m a runner. When I saw that Mayor TenHaken had posted this, I’m like this is perfect. People do really need to exercise their minds. It’s not just a physical thing, it’s a mental thing as well. I think this is such a great initiative for the Sioux Falls community.

$2,000 has already been raised. Blom says it’s about finding ways to come together to support one another during a tough time.

“We’re just so honored to be a part of this and to be able to give back. It feels really good to give that big of an amount back to the community,” Blom said.

The shirt company is planning several surprises over the next few weeks to keep people interested in the fundraiser. If you’d like to buy a shirt, click here. The Mayor’s challenge runs through July.