Shirt for Mayor’s challenge raising money for One Sioux Falls Fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re taking part in Mayor Paul TenHaken’s 100 miles in 100 days challenge, there’s a t-shirt you can buy to commemorate the initiative and help make a difference.

These shirts are made by Sioux Falls-based Cows and Cacti. $10 from every sale is donated to the One Sioux Falls Fund to help families struggling during the pandemic.

“As a runner, I know the importance of having a race-day shirt. So we put together a design and backed that with an initiative of giving back to Sioux Falls. Sent that over to the Mayor’s office and he loved the idea and that’s how it started,” Blom said.

The shirt company says they are planning several surprises over the next few weeks to keep people interested in the fundraiser. $2,000 has already been raised. If you’d like to buy a shirt, they go for $24. The Mayor’s challenge runs through July.