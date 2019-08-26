Severance Brewing’s ‘Pints For People’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Paying it forward with pints of beer.

Guests at Severance Brewing Company in Sioux Falls are saluting community members and their friends through a positive program at the craft brewery. All you have to do is buy a pint and put a name or occupation on a sticker. Some of the top prepaid pints have been for firefighters and nurses.

“We want to give back to the community. It’s just a feel good thing to do and everybody benefits. We’ve got Pints for People where you can come in and purchase a pint, prepay for it. It can be for a police officer, a teacher, a nurse. It can be for a specific person. They can come in later and peel the sticker off the wall and claim their free pint,” co-owner Melissa Heckel said.

Heckel says there are currently free pints available for an air national guard member and a foster parent as well.