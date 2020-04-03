Severance Brewing taking part in Virtual First Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severance Brewing Company in downtown Sioux Falls wants to go bowling for your business.

It’s an effort to strike up some sales and ask you to help other businesses at the same time. It’s also part of DTSF’s Virtual First Friday. Owner Mark Stavenger says if you shop at a downtown store, save the receipt. When you bring it into the brewery in Uptown the same day or the day after, you’ll get a chance to kick a soccer ball at bowling pins for a chance at a discount.

“Then you get a chance to kick the ball, knock down the pins and then you get a discount based on how many pins your knock down on any beer you want to go home,” Stavenger said.