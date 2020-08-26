Sending positivity to nursing homes one card at a time

ELKTON, S.D. (KELO) – It’s hard to address Grace Navarro without mentioning what she’s been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic. It all began when she heard about a nursing home in need in Hendricks, Minnesota.

“The nursing home in that town had asked if anyone would like to make cards for the residents because they were feeling very alienated,” Navarro said.

She proceeded to produce personalized cards for all 40 residents in the home. After that, she just couldn’t stop.

“My daughter encouraged me and said, ‘keep going, keep going,'” Navarro said.

Wanting to send positivity to others feeling isolated in this time, she made it a goal to do the same for one nursing home in every state. And the number of cards grew..

“It was over 3,557,” Navarro said.

She assembled and sent them all in the span of five months. To help her out with supplies, she got help from her kids and community members like Randyn Funderburg.

“She asked my wife for some materials or if anyone wanted to donate, so my wife gave some different materials and different things like that,” Funderburg said.

But there was something that she wasn’t expecting to get back.

“There’s really nice responses…” Navarro said.

Thank you cards addressed to her expressing gratitude for what she did.

“Tennessee, Connecticut, Illinois… North Dakota,” Navarro said.

“And I was so taken by that that I sent them more,” Navarro said.

“It has really been incredible and it just shows her character and what she’s all about; she’s a caring person,” Funderburg said.

Sending positvitiy one card at a time.

“It’s been fantastic. Very uplifting for me. My brother and I always said, ‘Do on for others that you’d basically do onto yourself.'” Navarro said.

Navarro says that while right now she’s completed her initial mission, she’s now thinking about sending letters to nursing home staff and other homes around the country.