Sending a positive message through a new book

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local sixth-grader has turned one kind deed into an everlasting story.

Back in May, we introduced you to Emerson Weber. She gained national attention for writing thank you letters to her postman for his hard work. Now, she’s written a book inspired by the story, and she hopes it inspires others to spread the same message.

Emerson Weber has been writing her story long before she became a published author.

“I had, maybe, 8 to 12 original pen pals,” Weber said.

Her life would forever change after she wrote one to someone a little closer to home.

“I wrote a letter thanking our mail carrier Doug for the job he does every day, which is delivering my mail to me and taking my mail out into the world,” Weber said.

Doug showed his supervisor who then shared it with USPS workers around the country. Not long after, the world caught word of her kind deed.

“All these people were seeing it and all these people were writing to me, all these people were interviewing me, and, so, that is when Harper-Collins reached out and decided to turn it into a picture book,” Weber said.

That book is called, ‘Sincerely Emerson.’ It retells the story of what inspired Weber to write and why it’s important to thank those doing jobs that might go under appreciated. After seven months of hard work, it’s finally published.

“It’s amazing because the illustrations are of my family-our family. They’re of Emerson, Finn, my wife Amy, and our mail carrier Doug, and there’s people that represent our neighbors,” Her Father Hugh Weber said.

Hugh says that through writing this book Emerson has found her voice and that she hopes it can help others find theirs.

“I’m proud of her for who she is for more than anything she’s accomplished,” Hugh said.

The message Emerson wants to send with this book is one we can all carry with us.

“We really want the people to realize and thank someone in their life that makes it better,” Weber said.

​If you’d like a copy of ‘Sincerely Emerson’ you can find it at HarperCollins, Amazon, or wherever books are sold.