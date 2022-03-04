SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Receiving any words of encouragement can have a positive impact on your day. It can be especially meaningful when you’re going through a tough time.

The St. Francis House helps people transition from homelessness to hope.

Throughout the season of Lent, the organization has planned a way for people in the community to show their support for their guests.

“During the 40 days we want people to shower others with kindness and hope and what we are doing is on social media we put three names out a day, that we want our community or service groups, just to write a simple card, just a saying, maybe with your favorite scripture,” executive director, Julie Becker said.

Bryndi Countryman has been a guest at the St. Francis House for six months.

She appreciates the support she receives from staff but says receiving that encouragement from someone you don’t even know, shows that others care.

“Especially around the holidays, for whatever reason that you can’t be with your loved ones or family, it does help a lot, it just makes you feel like there’s a reason to keep going, just keep doing good, and be positive, because some days it can get pretty hard,” guest Bryndi Countryman said.

If you don’t have your own card, just stop by the St. Francis House and they’ll give you one to fill out for one of the guests.

“We save them for this purpose, so if our volunteers, our service groups, like girl scouts or boy scouts want to come in and do that,” Becker said.

A message that guests can look back on and reflect on at any time.

“Maybe they had a bad day at work and they were going to quit, but they came back and they got this card that said ‘you’re a good person, and you can do this,’ then they think I can get through this and I can go back to work tomorrow, we’ve all had those days and so when you have that positivity, it means the world to people,” Becker said.

This is the third season the St. Francis House has done this. If you’d like to mail a card, you can send it to:

210 N. Sherman Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57103. You can also drop it off in person.