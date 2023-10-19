SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students all across South Dakota are celebrating their recent journalism honors.

It’s no surprise Reese Duncan has a passion for journalism.

After all, the Lincoln High School senior says her parents met at KELO.

“I would sneak out of my daycare to watch the TV because I’d hear the KELOLAND theme song,” Duncan said.

Today, she’s reporting the news.

Duncan is an online editor-in-chief for the Lincon High School Statesman, the school newspaper that dates back to the mid-60s.

“Our staff puts in a lot of hours outside of school and inside of school and we as editors spend nights here editing stories, going home and making sure that our lineup is quality,” Duncan said.

About 47 students are on staff at the Statesman, and they have a big honor to celebrate.

Statesman journalists had the top-scoring newspaper at the South Dakota State High School Journalism Convention.

“I was really proud because we work really hard on every issue to make sure everything’s perfect,” LHS Statesman paper editor-in-chief Kate Matthes said.

“It’s a surprise, but I also expect it because my students are just great. They’ve always been really dedicated to the newspaper. They put a lot of effort, they put a lot of time into it,” LHS Statesman adviser Katie Kroeze said.

Now with some new hardware on hand, it’s time for the Stateman staff to report more news for readers.

“I think it’s really about community engagement, representing people in our community in outlets that can share their stories and really engage the public in what is going on in our world,” Duncan said.

To see all the award winners click here.