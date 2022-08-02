SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cup of coffee or iced tea could help local foster kids. Today, Scooters of Sioux Falls is donating all of its sales to local foster care centers.

Today… with each cup of coffee she makes… Janye Vanderberg is helping the foster care community in Sioux Falls.

“Obviously we always want to focus on the customer and make an experience special but today it just it’s that extra level of compassion, peace and grace and it’s a wonderful experience,” Janye Vanderberg said.

A wonderful experience for baristas, customers and organizations like the Children’s Home Society of Sioux Falls and CASA.

“Unfortunately, our families in this community are really struggling, we have families who are struggling with meth issues, mental health issues and are sometimes co-occurring so they are happening at the same time,” Vanderberg said.

“So, every little dollar we bring in helps us to retain the fabulous staff that we have. Then also to provide the support and guidance for those volunteer advocates as well as recruit and train new ones,” Stacey Tieszen said.

“Every single dollar that we get is used to benefit our program is to take care of the kids. There is nothing we can do by ourselves, we’re really big into collaborating, we work closely with our friends at child protection services and then the other program is on there all in some way our touching the children that we do as well in regards to services and programming and things that help make sure they are as healthy as they can be considering the trauma that they have been through,” Stacey Tieszen said.

“What it does for our department which is the therapeutic foster care adoption services, we are able to license those resources parents and were also able to bring education. Were also take awareness that will create events throughout Sioux Falls and just broadcast awareness that we need resource parents. We have children now in the DSS Care that our needing families that just need the guidance and support,” Case Manager of the Children’s Home Society, Rose Mosley said.

And today that support is as easy as pulling up to the Scooter’s drive-thru where all of the proceeds are helping local kids.