SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is hosting a competition pitting the Sioux Falls School District’s high schools against one another.

Scheels in Sioux Falls is collecting donations in the names of Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Washington high schools.

“I went to high school here and so I know all four schools they like butt heads and they have fun with each other and so we wanted to bring that atmosphere to Scheels,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

The challenge is to gather pound upon pound of food.

“Non-perishable items like canned wheat or peanut butter or canned vegetables and fruit,” Schlapkohl said.

The items will benefit Feeding South Dakota.

“It’ll stay local like we’ll be feeding our community and I think that’s a great thing,” Schlapkohl said.

“We want to support our school and make sure they know this is a big deal and we want people to donate because it goes to a really good cause,” Lincoln sophomore Ilee Neemeyer said.

“It’s not about the competition, it’s about giving back,” Lincoln senior Trey Salava said.

Trey Salava and Ilee Neemeyer are students at Lincoln High School.

“I see people every single day that have a smile on their face and I don’t know what’s going on at home or if they’re going to be worried about the next meal that’s on their table,” Salava said.

The school that collects the most pounds of food will receive a prize of $5,000 during the President’s Bowl on Saturday, September 10th.

“It would be a true honor to receive that $5,000,” Salava said.

“I think just the accomplishment of winning and knowing we supported the most would also feel really good,” Neemeyer said.

Donations can be placed in each school’s respective barrel, located at both entrances of Scheels, between now and next Thursday.