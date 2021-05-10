Scheels collecting donations for Volunteers of America, Dakotas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls sporting goods store is stepping up to support Volunteers of America, Dakotas.

Scheels in Sioux Falls is hosting a diaper drive.

“For us to be able to supply something that a family might not necessarily be able to afford is just really something that humbles the heart a little bit,” Scheels Events Coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

During the month of May, Scheels is collecting diapers, pull-ups, and wipes to benefit Volunteers of America, Dakotas.

“The VOA, Dakotas impact a lot of kids, a lot of children and they’re not able to really get things for themselves, so us being able to help the younger generation really have the necessities that they need,” Schlapkohl said.

“These are families who are really high-needs families and helping them out with just little things really does make a huge difference in their lives,” VOA, Dakotas Managing Director Rebecca Deelstra said.

The donations will benefit two programs, including women in treatment and a child care center that serves 90 kids.

“Anybody who’s a parent knows that diapers are a lot more than you expect them to be so they’re very, very helpful,” Deelstra said.

Tyra Upward calls the decision to donate an easy one.

“I was a young mother at one point in time and any little bit of help you can get as far as diapers, formula, wipes is truly one of the greatest feelings ever,” Tyra Upward said.

Schlapkohl has a goal in mind.

“Gather enough boxes to fill up our conference room and it seats 25 people with a big round table so that’s quite a lot of boxes,” Schlapkohl said.

Upward says it’s worth the effort.

“Children, I love them, I have two of my own and knowing that what they’re doing for these kids to have a safe place to go, safe people to be around is really a wonderful thing,” Upward said.

There’s a donation bin located at Customer Service at Scheels. Donations can be made during store hours.