SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls bookstore is expanding for the summer. But their mission is much more than selling books.

There’s something new inside the Jones 421 building in downtown Sioux Falls.

Thursday is opening day for REACH Literacy’s pop-up bookstore.

Program director Brooke Sieff will be working here this summer.

“I think it’s going to be fun to talk to people and share the news about what we do with all of our services, I’ve already met a lot of folks while we’ve put stuff together,” program director, Brooke Sieff said.

While it’s a bit smaller than their store at the Western Mall, there’s still something for everyone.

“We have a little more vintage than we would normally have, a little more vintage sci-fi, and we still have kids books, fiction, non-fiction, you name it, we have it covered,” executive director, Paige Carda said.

This summer space will give more people the opportunity to learn about what the organization does.

“Any time we do a pop-up shop it’s really an awareness campaign for people to understand who we are, that we are still a literacy organization at heart, but we have a love of reading and we think that we’d like to share that, so if you have books that you want to donate or purchase and be able to support literacy in that way, we’d love to have you,” Carda said.

Just another way to spread a mission one book at a time.

The pop-up store is open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7 pm through the end of July.

If you’d like to volunteer at the space, you can find out how, here.