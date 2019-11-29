Rapid City community comes together for warm Thanksgiving meal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Families all across KELOLAND are gathering around the dinner table to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. This is also a day for communities to come together for those that may not have a dinner table.

Korrin Leanard and her two daughters started volunteering at Fork Real Community Cafe after Leanard returned from deployment about a year ago.

“We as a family have moved around a lot being in the military so we have been places where we have had that no sense of community, where it’s just been us, where we haven’t had a place to go,” Leonard said.

This Thanksgiving Day, 35 volunteers have come together to serve families in the community a warm meal. This is the second year Fork Real is hosting the holiday dinner.

“So last year we had a grandmother who actually called and said, ‘Hey can we use your place we’ll bring the food in we just want to come together. I come every year and we have Thanksgiving dinner on our hotel bed,'” said Rhonda Pearcy, founder and director of Fork Real Community Cafe.

Now, they hope to serve over 250 meals free of charge.

“So that’s what Fork Real is about is to get off your hotel bed and having Thanksgiving dinner and come down and enjoy it at a table a real table with real conversation with real people,” Pearcy said.

“This is our seat at the table, this is a fantastic place to be to just love on others when we’ve been in that spot before,” Leonard said.

Almost 200 Thanksgiving dinners were provided by local grocer Timmons Market.

Fork Real Community Cafe is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are welcome and you’re only asked to pay what you can.