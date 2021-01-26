SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After sewing hundreds of masks for people in need, a KELOLAND woman decided to do something special with her leftover materials.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit KELOLAND, Linda Silvey jumped into action. She made more than 400 masks for people in need and is now doing another good deed.

“So from the scraps of those masks, I, then I made a quilt, but it went a little further. I thought, you know, there’s some heroes out there that need a thank you,” Silvey said.

Embroided on the quilt is ‘thank you to our healthcare heroes’.

“It’s hanging in a Sanford clinic right now, but I do plan to share it throughout the community, from different health facilities to the ambulance garage, the nursing homes,” Silvey said.

April De Wit is the RN care manager for Sanford in Rock Rapids where the quilt is currently hanging.

“It’s fun to just see the quilt hanging there and recognizing many of those, patterns from masks that we handed out to patients,” April De Wit said.

Silvey even recorded a song about the quilt, getting the idea from Dolly Parton’s song Coat of Many Colors.

“The lyrics just mesh so well with the quilt of many colors. And so I, I made up the song and I actually, I’m not a, I’m not a very good singer, but anyway, I like to say just, I sing from my heart,” Silvey said.

Silvey doesn’t take all the credit though. In fact, she says this act of kindness isn’t meant to be about her at all.

“I made it, I put the work into it, but it’s not about me. It’s about those who risk their lives every day to help people with the virus,” Silvey said.

“Everybody was so overwhelmed with the things that were being taken away and wanting to focus on what we were losing. But, having some perspective to be able to look back and realize that even though this was hard, we were able to make it through that. And, and we’re still coming out on this end and continuing to fight this pandemic together,” De Wit said.

Silvey added that the best prescription for anyone struggling during the pandemic is to do an act of kindness.