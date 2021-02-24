Putting positive ideas in action

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local church is finding a way to have an impact outside of the walls of the building.

About a year ago the lead pastor at Embrace Church in Sioux Falls, helped kick off what is known as ‘Run Projects’.

“Oftentimes it’s just a small barrier that’s keeping someone from a great idea. I think more than anything, people are just waiting for permission to do it themselves, not from the church, but just someone telling them, like, you can do this, go do it. And we’re going to help, like, get it, get it started,” Weber said.

Adam Weber says all people need to do is fill out an application explaining their idea. In return they can receive a grant for up to $2,000 to make their idea come to life.

“That was the game changer. It literally eliminated all barriers. I now had help and I now had funds and so it just exploded,” Schnell said.

Chelsey Schnell kicked off her Run Project soon after the program was announced, with an idea that came from her own experiences.

“I’ve had two miscarriages. And on the anniversary of one of my losses a few years ago, it was shared on social media that it was just a hard day and I was sad and hurting. And later that afternoon flowers showed up at my door from someone completely anonymous,” Schnell said.

The thoughtful action made her wonder how many other women would be uplifted through the same gesture.

“What would it look like if there was an organization that existed that sent flowers to moms of miscarriage on those really hard days, days like the anniversary of her loss or what would have been her due date?” Schnell said.

The idea took off and has since become a recognized nonprofit in South Dakota, called Evermore Blooms.

Bouquets have been sent throughout KELOLAND, as well as 8 other states so far. She says it’s all thanks to help from Embrace.

“I always say, like the coolest stuff happens outside the walls of the church, not in it. And it’s just so cool to see people find passion and purpose and just being told, like, go, go do it,” Weber said.

Since March, Weber says 78 run projects have been approved.

If you’re interested in learning more about Ever More Blooms, click here.

If you’re interested in applying for your own Run Project, click here.