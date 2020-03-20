Providing lunch with a personal touch

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Many people across KELOLAND are doing their part to ensure students are getting lunch, including in Tea where local business J&R Mechanical is doing its part, and doing so with a personal touch.

With school closed, third graders Ava and Grace Chapman are decorating lunch bags, hoping their messages will spread some joy.

“We just thought it would be a good idea because it would make kids’ day,” Ava Chapman said.

“It’s pretty fun because we get to use highlighters and color,” Grace Chapman said.

Each sack has its own personal message.

“I like to put ‘cool’ and then underline it twice, with a star under it,” Ava said.

“Smiley faces, yeah and then have a nice day at the bottom of the smiley faces,” Grace said.

Their decorated sacks are just part of the delivery service started by their father Josh, owner of J&R Mechanical.

“On Friday of last week, when they announced that there’d be no school, my wife and I made the decision that we wanted make sack lunches for all the Tea Area kids and teachers,” J&R Mechanical Owner Josh Chapman said.

Kids can either come to the J&R Mechanical shop to pick up the lunch, or Chapman and the company will deliver the food to them. He says it’s his way of serving his community.

“Seeing them smile, seeing them, they get a lunch, they just walk down, grab it, and they say hi and thank you and they walk out. So that’s the reward for sure,” Chapman said.

Josh says they plan on providing these free lunches until school returns.