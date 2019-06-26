PREVIEW: ‘Dream shed’ to raise money for Habitat For Humanity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A new group for young professionals in Sioux Falls is raising money for Habitat for Humanity.

Sioux Falls Habitat Young Professionals is building a “dream shed” filled with furniture, a fireplace and more. The group will be raffling it off in September. The goal is to raise $10,000.

“I love the fact that I’ve gotten to connect with some other people that are my age. I love that we meet at breweries and I love that we’re going to be out in our community doing some things to better our area,” Lauesen said.

If you’d like to help finish the shed, the final build is this Saturday from 9-2 at the Habitat Restore facility. The dream shed will be on display during the July 4th parade in Sioux Falls. Raffle tickets will start being sold during that event for $10.

