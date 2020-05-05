Positively KELOLAND: Local fifth grader thanking mail carriers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s never a bad idea to do something special for essential workers on the front lines during the pandemic. Fifth grader Emerson Weber loves to write letters and wanted to thank her mail carrier for what he does to keep people connected.

When Eugene Field student Emerson Weber finishes her studies for the week, she gets to work on her passion: writing letters and decorating envelopes.

“I send some to my friends in Idaho and North Carolina and some in Minneapolis,” Emerson said.

Holsen: Obviously you think the person who takes your letters is pretty special. Tell us what you did for him.

Emerson: I just always thought I’m probably a handful with all the letters I send. So I wanted to write one to Doug. I didn’t know his name at first but then we got introduced to each other.

Doug Scott is a City Carrier who’s worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years.

“It’s just fun being outside every day and delivering the mail. I can’t think of a better job,” Scott said.

When Doug received Emerson’s letter, he went postal… in a good way.

“Sometimes we pick up little notes and thank yous but this was a little thicker. So I opened it up and read it. It made my day. It was pretty special,” Scott said.

Doug shared it with his supervisor who then shared it with USPS workers around the country. Touched by Emerson’s efforts, letters of gratitude are flooding in from all over.

Holsen: What’s your reaction to that?

Emerson: I was really, really excited.

Holsen: Are you going to reply to all these people?

Emerson: I already have and I’m planning to send them on Monday or Tuesday because I haven’t finished decorating the envelopes.

Emerson and her mom Amy hope it’s a crafty way to deliver a big thank you to these essential workers.

Holsen: Is there anything you’d like to say to the Webers?

Scott: How ya doing? I’ll be out there later this afternoon.

Amy: We’ll probably be watching out the window for you.

Emerson is responding to more than a dozen people from across the country. She and her mom encourage everyone to write a letter this week to someone they’re grateful for.