Positively KELOLAND: Free lunch Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of local law enforcement enjoyed a free lunch Friday at the Pickle Barrel sandwich shop in Sioux Falls. A local business picked up the tab as part of an appetizing appreciation for the important work the officers do during this time.

The flashing police lights don’t signal an emergency, just lunchtime. A free bag lunch at the Pickle Barrel.

“What they’re doing is awesome. One, they got great sandwiches, and two, the stuff that we’re going through is a lot,” Sioux Falls Police K-9 officer Grant Van Voorst.

The digital marketing company 44i, located next-door to the Pickle Barrel, purchased every one of the sub sandwich meals for all the officers, deputies and troopers who showed up.

“It’s got to be difficult to be doing their job right now. They can’t quarantine. They can’t do social distancing like the rest of us, so we wanted to show our appreciation and respect for all of them,” 44i Senior Vice-President Darren Kuyper said.

But Free Lunch Friday isn’t just about saluting the work of law enforcement. It also focuses attention on restaurants that have seen a drop-off in business because of the pandemic.

“Even as a carry-out restaurant, we’ve taken quite a hit. We’re supporting a few non-profits and this is a great event, too, so hopefully, that will give us a boost,” Pickle Barrel co-owner T.J. Cameron said.

Generosity to-go, from an appreciative public.

“It’s been tough, but the community’s coming around. They see what we’re doing, they see what all the doctors and nurses are doing and it’s awesome the way the community’s pulled together,” Van Voorst said.

44i plans to provide Free Lunch Fridays for at least another month. Next week, they plan to distribute free meals to Sioux Falls firefighters.