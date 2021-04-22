Positively KELOLAND: Cookies behind bars benefit Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A special delivery of Girl Scout cookies in Sioux Falls will satisfy more than just a sweet tooth. South Dakota prison inmates are paying it forward, one box at a time.

You can measure the spirit of giving by the truckload. These South Dakota prison inmates are loading up hundreds of surplus cookies donated by the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons in a shipment bound for the penitentiary.

“I ordered Tagalongs and Samoas,” inmate Don White said.

The inmates will be able to eat the cookies in their cells.

“And they do just like we all do and enjoy at times, probably binge too much at times, right,” Warden Darin Young said.

While the cookies are free, the inmates are in turn, donating $5 a box, with all that money going to help Feeding South Dakota.

“So they are able to take that and then benefit and pass that along to other people who are in need, like Feeding South Dakota,” Young said.

Feeding South Dakota has provided food for many of the inmates’ families on the outside, so it’s important to them to give back any way they can.

“We’re excited to help out, you know what I’m saying, anyway we can, it’s no problem to what we do here, you know what I’m saying, these guys really do look out for us,” White said.

The inmates saved-up pay from their prison jobs to make their donations.

“We look forward to spending as much as we can, there’s a lot of guys that spend $40, you know what I’m saying, so it’s all good,” White said.

White donated enough money for five boxes of cookies, an investment in the community he says that will pay off beyond the prison walls.

“One day, we have to go back to the community, we got family in the community, so yes, we care, we care deeply,” White said.

Prison staff are also receiving the cookies as part of the upcoming National Correctional Officers Week.

The most popular cookies among the inmates are Samoas, Tagalongs, and Thin Mints.