Positively KELOLAND: Bowling for Business at Severance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Virtual First Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls and it’s no secret small businesses are struggling right now during the coronavirus pandemic. One local brewer wants to go bowling for your business and asks you to support its fellow stores in downtown Sioux Falls at the same time.

With a little extra time on their hands, the owners of Severance Brewing Company are resorting to an old favorite with a twist.

“Kind of lonely. We miss our regular customers. Miss seeing everyone’s faces coming in, hanging out,” Stavenger said.

Mark Stavenger says Severance is hosting a special promotion called Bowling for Business to strike up some sales.

Here’s how it works… Severance wants you to shop at a downtown business and save your receipt. Bring it into the brewery and they’re going to let you play a bowling game for a discount on beer.

“It’s kickball bowling so you don’t have to touch the ball. Sanitation,” Stavenger said.

Head Brewer Scott Heckel says it’s a fun, safe way to join together and help struggling stores. He says Severance is currently applying for a small business loan so it can bring back staff.

“I’m sure there’s some that may not weather the storm. But really I think, all of us, as long as we can pull together. We can support one another. Kind of like what we’re doing with the bowling. Trying to just give somebody enticement to come in and support another local business. I think it’s all the better,” Heckel said.

This brewery has already benefited from some solid neighbors. It recently ran out of to-go growlers and had a hard time ordering more.

“Can suppliers are backed up. So we got help from the good folks at Hy-Vee. Got us some growlers. The guys at JJ’s Wine and Spirits gave us some of their glass growlers. We ran up to Woodgrain and borrowed some cans from them that we’re going to return when we do get our shipment,” Stavenger said.

The help means a lot.

“Appreciative. Kind of humbled that people are willing, in a time of need for everybody, everybody’s kind of going through the same thing, that they’re willing to reach out and help is pretty special,” Stavenger said.