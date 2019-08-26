Paying it forward with pints at Severance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local brewery and its guests are paying it forward in a unique way. Severance Brewing Company opened up in downtown Sioux Falls at the beginning of August. On top of crafting new brews, it’s also providing visitors with other creative ideas to get excited about like the Pints For People program.

Severance Brewing Company is hoping to pour a little positivity into your life.

“Oh absolutely. Who doesn’t love a free beer,” Stavenger said.

Mark Stavenger and Melissa Heckel with Severance say the company’s Pints For People program has been running since the brewery opened on August 2nd and it hasn’t hit a wall yet.

“We have had someone come in and pre-purchase a pint for their future self,” Heckel said.

Here’s how it works, pre-pay for a pint and then write down who its for on a sticker. Usually, it’s for somebody you admire.

“A foster parent. There’s one for a new parent which I think every new parent could maybe use a beer. Teachers and nurses are pretty popular as well,” Heckel said.

“In the first month, we’ve sold 60. I think we have about 25 on the wall now that are still yet to be redeemed,” Stavenger said.

On top of pints, Severance Brewing also offers the Give Back Tap. It raises money for different charities every month. This month is the Children’s Home Society and next month, September, will be the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota.

Each organization will receive a $1,000 donation.

“I love it. That’s what this is all about,” Heckel said.

“To give back. Help the community any way we can with our charity and our ‘Give Back Tap’ as well as paying it forward for people in the community who do so much for us,” Stavenger said.

Positive pints making a difference.

On top of teachers and nurses, there are currently free pints available for firefighters and a service member with the South Dakota Air National Guard.