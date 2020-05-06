Patrick Henry teacher visits her students during Wacky Wednesdays

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls middle school teacher has been providing a middle-of-the-week surprise for some of her students during their at-home studies.

Every Wednesday, Patrick Henry special ed reading resource teacher Amber Ham drops-in, unannounced, on her students who are excelling at their remote learning, including 6th grader, Noah Peterson.

“Hello! It’s Wacky Wednesday, Noah. You ready? Alright,” Ham said.

From a safe, social distance, Ham gives Noah a snack for his hard work, plus a mid-week pep talk to help him stay motivated and focused on his studies.

“It keeps me sane and it gives me something fun to do and it keeps them accountable for doing their work,” Ham said.

Noah was surprised by his teacher’s visit.

“It’s a lot more fun because it’s not really like on the computer screen, it’s like actually in-person, like it used to be at school,” 12-year-old Noah Peterson said.

Wacky Wednesdays are about honoring the accomplishments of the students. But their parents also get a big kick out of seeing their child’s teacher at their doorstep.

“They just want a human, who’s an adult, who is not talking about equations or plot descriptions, so they just want to hi, hello, you’re an adult,” Ham said.

The visit lasts just a matter of minutes, but for Noah and other Patrick Henry students, Wacky Wednesday, is a highlight to their week.

“Since the virus, we can’t really see each other and so it’s cool when your teacher gets so see you at home, because it’s like a one-time opportunity,” Noah said.

Ham posts the selfies she takes with each of the students on the class webpage. She’s been visiting up to a dozen of her students each Wednesday.