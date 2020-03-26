Parade provides a reunion in the rain for John Harris students & teachers

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Even though their school building remains closed, students from one Sioux Falls elementary school had a chance to be reunited with their teachers Wednesday, briefly, and from a safe distance.

Not even a steady rain could keep John Harris families from waving to their teachers as they drove by.

Honking horns announced the arrival of this teacher motorcade winding its way through the neighborhood. Students took a break from their remote learning to duck underneath umbrellas and show off their school pride.

“It’s fun,” kindergartener Edward Roach said.

Kindergartener Edward Roach knows why he and his classmates aren’t in school.

“Because there’s a virus,” Edward said.

But a parade like this is just the medicine to take young minds off the pandemic.

“We’ve had so many parents say, oh, I can’t wait to have you, our kids are so excited. One kid even said he picked out his shoes for the parade that’s coming later today, he’s so excited,” first-grade teacher Kristine Dykstra said.

Parents say this drive-by greeting is an important reminder that their kids aren’t alone when it comes to doing their homework.

“This is all new to all of us and the staff are doing amazing things. The district’s doing amazing things. Every teacher out there and educator is working really hard and parents, we appreciate you guys. You guys are the ones at home making sure that the students continue to learn and love school, so thank you for all your hard work, John Harris Principal Kristen Dobberpuhl said.

Teachers say it’s important to restore a sense of normalcy for the students by bringing familiar faces to the homefront with this shout-out from the street.

“We miss them a lot, yes,” Dobberpuhl said.

We counted 32 cars taking part in the parade. They moved-up the start time a few minutes because of the rain.