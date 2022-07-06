SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’re never too old to go for a ‘joy ride.’ And Wednesday’s weather was perfect for just that.

You’ll often find this blue convertible driving around the Good Samaritan Society – Prairie Creek neighborhood.

The driver of this 2003 BMW Z4 is 86-year-old Al Brown.

“My wife, Eileen and I, we live here, and we put about 5,000-6,000 miles a year on this thing, so every day we are out, the middle of April through the end of October,” Prairie Creek twin home resident, Al Brown said.

It’s a special day not only for Al, but for residents at Prairie Creek.

He’s taking whoever wants to go, on a ride around town.

“It’s such a free feeling to be in a convertible because you can see out and see everything,” resident, Tam Baker said.

He even has a whole list of people waiting for their turn.

His wife, Eileen is here to make sure they stay on schedule.

“I just put them in and take them out, say goodbye, make sure they’re in safe, and get a picture,” Al’s wife, Eileen Brown said.

He says today’s ride is much more than just sharing his passion for cars.

“Watch the smiles on their faces as we go down the road and hear their stories,” Al Brown said. “We all have a story on how we came to the city, what we did in the city, where we worked, those stories are interesting and I don’t get to hear them.”

It just goes to show, that you’re never too old to hit the open road.

“Whoever wants it will get a ride until it gets too hot,” Al Brown said.

“I can’t wait until he offers it again, and I bet he will, he’s a very generous person,” Baker said.

Al says this is the first time he’s given the rides in about two years due to COVID and he hopes to be able to offer more rides in the future.