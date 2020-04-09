One Mitchell teacher is running towards new ways of connecting with students

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – As teachers across KELOLAND adjust to the new era of online classes and working from home, some educators are finding creative ways to interact with their students.

Many teachers have been searching for ways to stay engaged with their students and bring some excitement during these uncertain times. That’s why fifth-grade teacher Tressa Wede is lacing up for both herself and her students.

“As the last day of school kept getting pushed back, or our return date, I guess, kept getting pushed back, I think all of us in the education field really were wondering how we were going to fill that void of those relationships that we worked so hard building throughout the year,” Tressa Wede, a fifth-grade teacher at L.B. William’s Elementary School in Mitchell said.

Wede says she has a passion for running, just like the main character in Maniac Magee, a book the class has been reading together. So, she’s created a challenge for her students where she runs the final chapters of the book to them.

“They complete this extra challenge where they have to use Google Maps to figure out how far away it is from my house to theirs, they have to calculate how long it will take me based on how fast I can run compared to the main character, who is much faster,” Wede said.

Wede says the students also have to give her directions and write a persuasive paragraph on why she should run to them. Owen Raml, was the first student to complete the challenge. Even though he lives six miles away, Wede still made the run.

“What was the reasoning you gave her to run to you?” “She runs marathons so it’s not going to be as hard as a marathon, so she can do it,” Owen Raml, a student said.

Wede says the challenge allows her to connect with her students while also staying healthy.

“I have an amazing principal and staff and we met early on and she stressed the importance of taking care of ourselves and maintaining those relationships with the students. So, I thought what better way than to keep me mentally healthy through my running than to bring that to the students,” Wede said.

Wede says many teachers have been looking for new ways to connect with their students to bring a peace of mind to both them and their students