SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As National Nurses Week wraps up on Thursday, we are hearing from those who will soon be heading into the profession.

These three are in their final days as nursing students at Augustana University.

They’ll soon be stepping into their jobs as new nurses – something Hannah Stelter has been looking forward to for years.

“Ever since I was a little girl, which is probably what a lot of people say, but my family has really impacted that decision, my grandpa, when I was little, he had leukemia, so I was in the hospital a lot visiting him and the nurses there were amazing,” nursing student, Hannah Stelter said.

They all say the last four years have been tough, but support from one another has made a big difference.

“A lot of studying, a lot of helping other people, I think I study best when I help other people study, it’s a lot of studying together and studying with other students too,” nursing student, Sarah Frederick said.

“The professors here and the other nursing majors were really the reason I was able to stick with it and they just encouraged me,” nursing student, Emily Oswald said.

Oswald will be working in the ICU after graduation.

“The cool thing about the ICU and the ER is there is a team aspect there, you’re never just yourself with your patients,” Oswald said.

And now they’re ready for whatever the job has in store for them.

“I just think nursing is so awesome, you get to take care of people at their most vulnerable time, which I think is very powerful because you make a difference in a positive way, so that’s why I chose nursing,” Stelter said.

All three have jobs lined up after graduation. National Nurses Week is celebrated from May 6th through May 12th.