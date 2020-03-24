Neighborhood creates fun activity for kids during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This social distancing has many people finding creative ways to entertain themselves and their neighbors.

A bear hunt is taking over one eastside Sioux Falls neighborhood.

It’s to keep kids and their families entertained while school is out.

Jamalee Van Donge helped organize it.

“We knew this was a very young neighborhood, there’s a lot of young kids and we knew everyone was home, we see kids outside playing and distancing themselves of course, but just needing something to do,” lives in Arbor’s Edge neighborhood, Jamelee Van Donge said.

Neighbors are encouraged to put bears and other stuffed animals in their windows. Then kids can go out and count them.

“Some said we were up to 41 bears, and then later it was 54, and that wasn’t going through all the streets,” Jamelee Van Donge said.

“We saw one that had a jersey on, and had double zeros,” 6-year-old, Lincoln Van Donge said.

Van Donge says she got the idea from a friend in Lennox, where they were doing something similar in that community.

“Thought that’s so great for a small town and kind of joked this is like a small town community out here so we thought that would be something fun to do with the kids and it just kind of took off,” Jamalee Van Donge said.

Others like Kris Dunlap and her family are also getting involved.

“We had a giant Costco bear so we thought that would be fun to put in the south window to give somebody a fun surprise to find on their walk,” lives in Arbor’s edge neighborhood, Kris Dunlap said.

A unique way for this neighborhood to come together.

“We need to take care of each other and look out for one another and if we can provide easy entertainment I think everyone is happy,” Dunlap said.

Neighbors say they’ve also seen other stuffed animals like snakes and raccoons in windows as well.