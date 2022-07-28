SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you like music and theater we have something just for you.

For the next two nights, a group of young adults from Sioux Falls will be performing a cabaret at O’Gorman High School.

But these performances aren’t just for entertainment, they are also for a good cause.

They may love singing, but their hearts are what make this story special.

A group, made up of talented singers, is called Fine Arts for Friedreich Ataxia.

It’s a charity organization formed by high school students seven years ago to raise money and awareness for FA, which is a degenerative neuromuscular disease.

But Raena Brendtro says it’s more than that, because she knows.

“Essentially it affects balance, coordination, and fatigue, but I guess I’m doing the best I can to combat the effects,” Raena said.

Raena was diagnosed when she was just 12 years old. It has steadily gotten worse she says.

“I try to exercise regularly to keep my strength up and my energy up,” Raena said.

There is no cure for FA, so for now Raena says music is her best medicine.

“I was lucky enough to be involved in musical theater growing up and that was kind of my favorite thing for years and years and years,” Raena said.

In music, you use your voice to express yourself and that’s what this cast is doing to help raise money and awareness.

“So we are doing what we love, but we also know underneath all of what we are doing we are doing it for a good cause,” Lincoln High School senior Fisher Meyerink said.

Even though the disease has affected Raena’s speech, words don’t begin to describe what this performance means to her and others who suffer from FA.

“It’s always going to be something that I struggle with unless we find a cure, which I am hoping we will, especially with your support and everyone’s support,” Raena said.

The Cabaret is Thursday and Friday night at O’Gorman High at 7 o’clock.

You can get your tickets at the door.