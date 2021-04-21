Music at McKennan: Patrick Henry middle schoolers perform in the park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It might have been a little chilly out today, but that didn’t stop Patrick Henry Middle Schoolers from filling McKennan Park with the sounds of music today.

Anyone was welcome to come watch the concert, but it was specifically put on for the 5th graders at Susan B. Anthony Elementary School. The hope was to encourage the fifth graders to join band or orchestra once they start middle school.

“It was fun to see how they reacted to higher music,” 7th grader Brooke Jackson said.

“Yes, it’s really fun,” 8th grader Olive Murawski said.

“It’s fun to see them like, choosing band,” 7th grader Mimi Mang said.

“It was exciting seeing like, the fifth graders going like {mimicks head bounces} that the whole time,” 7th grader Hallie Painter said.

Usually these young musicians would go on tour and perform at the elementary schools, but this year, with the pandemic, they took the show outside.

“I liked playing outside, kind of wish it was a little less windy because the music kind of was everywhere,” 6th grader Calli Schmitt said.

Despite the wind and the chill, they still played on.

“It’s like really fun, I don’t know how to explain it, I just have a natural talent for instruments so I am just always begging to get my hands on an instrument,” 7th grader Carriela Urbinalynde said.

“It’s a lot of fun and it’s something I just love to do and it’s a pretty good distraction from the rest of school that’s happening,” 7th grader Joshua Rather said.

The school’s Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band and Orchestra group, Strings Attached, each performed three songs for the concert in the park.