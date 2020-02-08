Mission Ball adds basketballs, volleyballs to lineup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls organization that makes balls with bible verses on them is celebrating new milestones and an expansion. The Mission Ball has now shipped more than 125,000 balls to 90 countries around the world.

It doesn’t matter what sport you’re playing, the activity and a fresh ball can really draw a crowd anywhere in the world.

“Whenever you have a soccer ball or a football, you have a connection with people. You have an opportunity to bond with someone,” Mission Ball founder Torrey Babb said.

Babb took a recent trip to Africa. The Sioux Falls resident’s organization gave away 400 balls on this visit. It’s something he’s been doing since 2009.

“Initially we started with an idea of just using sports as a way to connect with people. Creating opportunities to share the Gospel,” Babb said.

Each ball comes with 1,400 words that include scripture from the Bible. They’re available in 40 different languages and can be shipped right from a warehouse attached to Babb’s home.

This past March, basketballs were added to the lineup. Volleyballs in September. It just gives Mission Ball more opportunities to spread the Word across the globe.

“If you go to inner city Chicago, they’re probably going to be playing basketball, not soccer. If you go to rural Texas, football is probably king. So we see that each sport is just an opportunity to reach a different demographic, a different type of person,” Babb said.

They’re perfect sidekicks to church groups and others going on mission trips. Babb says you’d be surprised what kids are playing with in poverty-stricken areas.

“This is a ball that we got from a kid in Ethiopia. This is from last year in Cote d’Ivoire, Africa,” Babb said.

“Much of my job I get stuck in the warehouse and I’m packing orders and sending things and then I get pictures and testimonies from little kids in Zanzibar and the joy that they’re seeing by getting this ball. Knowing the message that we’re delivering with the ball, it’s very gratifying and I’m very blessed to do it,” Babb said.

Blessed he can share his faith and passion for sports with others.

Babb says the first 500 kids at this Sunday’s Skyforce game will get a free Mission Ball basketball. It’s part of the Skyforce’s Faith and Family Night. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.