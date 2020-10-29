SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tom Savage writes articles for publications across the country, but as KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing explains in tonight’s Positively KELOLAND, his latest project hits close to home.

Tom Savage has written thousands of articles, but his latest venture takes personalized news to a whole new level.

“Every person on the planet has a unique, fascinating story. They might not always be newsworthy, but to you it is,” writer Tom Savage said.

“Your Times” tells the stories of families and friends.

“I had a friend who was looking for a Father’s Day gift, and that’s how it all started, so I said hey, let me interview you and I’ll write a story about him and you and growing up,” Savage said.

Savage conducts interviews, collects photos, and creates an article, which allows him to be a messenger of good news.

“So far, the handful I’ve done have been real tearjerkers. On this particular one, when the girl gave it to her father he had a hard time getting through it. He was choked up and crying, and it’s been some really cool presents that I’ve been able to produce for people,” Savage said.

Parents have also returned the favor, giving “Your Times” as a graduation gift to their kids.

“It’s very emotional, and they sit there for a couple minutes and kind of soak it all in and they’ll all kind of been that same reaction, just very emotional,” Savage said.

Before the finished product is framed, Savage sends a final draft to the customer, and says those responses have been worth their weight in gold.

“If nothing else, it’s heartwarming because people are just wow over and over, I can’t believe you did this, this is amazing, I’m crying,” Savage said.

The end product won’t win a Pulitzer Prize, but…

“It’s just a cool little enhancement to your life,” Savage said.

For more on “Your Times” visit the Facebook page.