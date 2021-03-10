Meet the new commander of the SD Civil Air Patrol Sioux Falls Composite Squadron

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new leader of the Civil Air Patrol squadron in Sioux Falls.

As a high schooler in the 1990s, Troy Robinson wanted to enter the military if sports didn’t work out.

At 16, he suffered a car crash.

Robinson says he wasn’t drinking the night of his crash; he fell asleep at the wheel about a mile from home.

Robinson later met with a military recruiter.

“I was in a wheelchair that year, so I wheeled into the office and he said, ‘Is this a joke?’ and I said, ‘No, unfortunately it’s not, sir. I had an accident right before the summer and it’s put me in this circumstance,’ and he says, ‘Well, unfortunately we won’t be able to take you into the military,'” Sioux Falls Composite Squadron 2nd Lt. Travis Robinson said.

Robinson says the moment ate at him for years, but he found a different path later in life: the Civil Air Patrol.

“It’s one of those programs that you don’t really think about until you need them. Who’s going to search for that missing vehicle in the winter time? Who’s going to put some eyes up in the air if we’re looking at some of the floods that might be coming down the road?” Robinson said.

Robinson has been a member of the Sioux Falls Composite Squadron for about four years. He became commander last week.

“Travis is probably one of the most positive people I have ever met in my life. Even though here’s in a wheelchair and there’s a lot of things he has to struggle with in the course of his day, he doesn’t let it get him down. He’s always got a smile on his face. He has an incredible work ethic and he’s extremely well-liked,” South Dakota Wing Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Todd Epp said.

According to the South Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, it’s the first time in memory a person in a wheelchair is serving as squadron commander for the South Dakota Civil Air Patrol.

Volk: Is that special to you to know that?

Robinson: It’s really not. I don’t see myself as a person with a disability. You’ve got to take that disability and figure out things you can do. I might now be able to climb those stairs, but you get me up those stairs and I’ll be able to do about 50 things once we get me up them. It’s not the wall that’s in front of you or the hurdle, it’s what you can do what you can get past that hurdle.