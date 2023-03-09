SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An animal in KELOLAND could be featured in an Easter commercial.

Ping hasn’t always been a lucky duck.

“She was found in a taped cardboard box next to an apartment dumpster and taken to the Humane Society,” Ping’s owner Teri Jo Olean said.

She found her forever home when Teri Jo Olean adopted her last summer.

“She’s super friendly. She’s super cuddly. She’ll sit in my lap like this and we’ll watch movies at night,” Olean said.

Now, Olean’s feathered family member is getting national love.

Ping is finalist in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

The winner will star in this year’s Easter commercial.

“There were thousands of entries and when she was chosen to be in the top 20 for the semi-finals we were super shocked and happy,” Olean said.

She’s since waddled her way to the top ten.

Voting is open online through Tuesday.

“There’s nine other contestants and all of them are super cute and any one of them deserves to win, but I think Ping deserves to win with her story of getting dumped,” Olean said.

While judges will ultimately select the winner, the number of votes from the public will be factored into the score.

If Ping wins, her family and the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society will each get $5,000.

Click here to cast your vote.