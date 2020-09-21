Meet Huron’s king

HURON, S.D. (KELO) – Last week was homecoming for the Huron Tigers, and a well-deserved king was crowned.

Jaylin Koerner says it’s awesome being king.

Lauren Soulek: “Did you like being able to wear the crown and show it off, Jaylin?”

“Yes,” Jaylin said.

Jaylin’s mom: “What did you like about that? Because people came and talked to you?”

“Yeah, people came and talked to me,” Jaylin said.

“That’s what Jay loves. He loves talking to people. He loves people coming to talk to him and so it meant a lot to him to get that honor,” Tasha Stahl, Jaylin’s mom, said.

Stahl says it meant so much to not only see his class pick him to be king, but to know they’ve had his back since the beginning.

“In a world, that kindness is hard to find, it is great to see that these kids think that much of him even though he’s different and include him in their activities and don’t make fun of him. So I’m very proud of these kids and what they have done for Jaylin,” Stahl said.

The Huron class of 2021 has been close since well before high school.

“I remember Jaylin, you know, going to school with him and Chaz and all them. See them in the hallways, give them high fives and stuff, but I think we all kind of have a good history with each other as far as being friends and just getting to know each other,” Jaylin’s classmate Tristan Cardona said.

But Stahl wasn’t always sure Jaylin would even make it to his senior year of high school.

“When Jaylin was three months old, we found out that he was missing part of his brain, the Corpus Callosum. They told me he’d never walk, he wouldn’t talk, by the age of three he’d probably be in the children’s hospital, we wouldn’t be able to take care of him. Since then, we’ve added about forty different medical diagnoses. Recently, we’ve had some tough ones added to that also. He’s always had a battle but that kid is always smiling,” Stahl said.

And that smile inspires his family every day.

“Live happy. You know, whatever he’s got going on he’s always happy and that means a lot. He’s always worried about everybody else, making sure that they’re taken care of. He’s lucky to have the personality he has,” Stahl said.