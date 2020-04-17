Medical students helping those on the frontline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Since the coronavirus pandemic started, people have been helping each other out as much as they can. And that’s exactly the idea behind the SD COVID Sitters.

A group of medical students at USD wanted to find a way to help during the COVID-19 outbreak since they aren’t quite ready to head into the hospitals themselves.



“There really isn’t much to do in the hospital yet. Our governing board would prefer that medical students not be involved in direct patient care as of this time unless we’re absolutely needed,” founder Mona El-Gayar said.



That’s why they started the SD COVID Sitters, offering childcare, tutoring, errand running and household management for healthcare workers.



“They can access resources that we’ve created to try to help them out in anyway we can,” El-Gayar said.



They’re also helping fellow students through wellness resources and virtual events.



“I think it’s been kind of tough for a lot of medical students and probably all healthcare professional students because we very much feel sort of stuck in a time where we’re not fully trained to be doing what we’d all like to be doing and going out and helping,” Student Events Coordinator Claire Porter said.



Though they can’t be on the frontlines themselves, they’re still doing their part.



“The pandemic is a pretty awful time, but it’s inspired a lot of community building in ways that we would not have foreseen,” Porter said.



The group has people set up to help both the east river and west river.