SALEM, S.D. (KELO) – Harvest season is in full swing and that means farmers are putting in long hours in the field to get it all done.

It may be early but farmers are already behind the wheel getting their harvested crops into the grain elevator in Salem Thursday morning.

This time of year, it’s a job that goes round the clock, and that work isn’t going unnoticed.

McCook Central FFA students will host a harvest meal on Friday over the lunch hour.

“It’s a burger, hot dog, or both, you can get one or two of each, there’s chips, cookies, and a drink,” chapter president, Aubree Kranz said. “Pretty much anyone around the Salem area can come and eat for free.”

From 11 am to 1 pm, people can stop by the Salem Central Farmers Co-op elevator.

The students set up tables and chairs this morning for the annual event.

“Part of our FFA motto is living to serve, and I think by doing this meal we are fulfilling that and serving the community and the farmers that give us so much, without the farmers we wouldn’t have anything to eat so we’re letting them eat,” chapter vice president, Mason Pulse said.

You can even get your meal to-go and they will bring it directly to the field.

“There’s two numbers on our flyer and they can call whatever one they want and we will deliver to wherever they are,” Kranz said.

An easy way to show appreciation to the people that help put food on our tables.

“A meal may not seem like a lot but when you are out on the farm working all day, then you don’t have to take a break and restart up your operation, then you can keep going on fluidly,” Pulse said.

“They are glad we are able to help them because they help us throughout the year with donations, so just our way to help them,” Kranz said.

The meal is sponsored by the First Dakota National Bank. If you’d like a to-go meal you can call 605-421-0993 or 605-421-9186.