Mask stand: Grandma sews, kids sell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 90-year-old Sioux Falls grandmother is doing her part to protect people from coronavirus.

For the past few days Marion Reiffer has been sewing cloth protective masks, but one problem, she had no way of getting them out to the public.

It may look like a kid’s lemonade stand.

“They should be selling lemonade instead their selling protective gear,” Carla Juhler said.

But 6th graders Adalynn Paasch and Kaitlyn Juhler are selling protective masks that were sewn by Juhler’s grandma.

“She can’t really go around people, so I guess we just wanted to sell them for her,” Juhler said.

And they are selling lots of them for $5 a piece; it’s to recover some of the costs of the fabric to make them.

“The more masks people have on the easier they stay safe,” Paasch said.

Buyers are appreciative.

“They just basically say ‘God Bless you and thank you,’ Juhler said.

The two girls understand these are uncertain times.

“It’s kinda weird but if the corona wasn’t happening I wouldn’t be wearing a mask,” Paasch said.

“It just sucks for people because people are dying and you don’t get to see your friends things are different now,” Juhler said.

“I think it’s awesome that they are trying to help, I think it’s important we try to keep as safe as we can and just do what we can to help people,” Juler said.

Should point out, the girls do their homework first. Thursday the two girls started with 70 masks — they sold out and received $85 in tips.

Grandma Reiffer is in the process of making more masks.

The two girls will be selling them again on Sunday at 2 p.m. Their stand will be set up in the 3700 block of South Bahnson Avenue.