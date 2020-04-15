Lutheran Social Services daycare kids making face masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Lutheran Social Services is taking time during the pandemic to show kids in their daycare how to make personal protection equipment.

Barrett Berndt is a very sharp 6-year-old.

“We want people to stay healthy because thousands of people are dying from the cornonavirus and the COVID-19,” Berndt said.

He and the rest of the kids at the Lutheran Social Services’ learning center have taken it upon themselves to create face masks for the staff.

“That was actually an accident; I was just going to – my co-workers were begging for masks and I started sewing them in this classroom, right here. And the kids came in and said, ‘Can we watch?’ and I was like, ‘sure,'” Multi-Classroom Assistant Teacher Sarah Anderson said.

But there was only one problem…

Max Hofer: Did you know how to sew before you started doing this?

Maverick Irwin: I didn’t know how to sew before I started doing this.

7-year-old Maverick Irwin showing off his mask.

Under the guiding hands of their multi-classroom assistant teacher Sarah Anderson, they are learning a new skill.

“So I was able to sit each of them down at the sewing machine and teach them how to use it properly,” Anderson said.

A few of them have even learned how to use them unattended allowing mask production to speed up.

“We’ve made a lot so far,” Berndt said.

In a week, they’ve already made 30 face masks and are now working to do another order.

“They’re a little bit better quality. They have three layers and then you can open up the inside and put a paper towel in there as extra filtration,” Anderson said.

Anderson says their efforts are extending beyond building. She’s emailed parents to see if they know of anyone in need. Berndt is hoping some can go to a retirement home.

“I think a lot of them are going there because they don’t want them to get sick,” Berndt said.

All the more reason that this lesson is so important.

Photo Courtesy: Sarah Anderson

“I hope it keeps their mouths away from other people because it’s very safe and healthy for other people, like the old people, I hope that they’re doing good.” Berndt said.

If someone you or someone you know is in desperate need of a mask, Anderson says you can reach out. They are also seeking donations to help cover supplies and are in need of thin elastic.

To contact Lutheran Social Services, you can visit their website.