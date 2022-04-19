SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s national volunteer week, a time to celebrate the impact volunteers have for people and nonprofits all over KELOLAND.



The impact one local volunteer has had at Good Samaritan Village in tonight’s positively KELOLAND.



For the past 11 years, all of the residents at the Good Samaritan Village on Marion Road in Sioux Falls have received their mail from the same smiling face.

“Everybody loves her,” Good Sam resident Susan Krank said. “She’s a sweetheart.”



“She is wonderful with the residents, she’ll smile and wave, the residents know her and they know when they see her they’re going to get their mail,” Good Samaritan Village Administrative Assistant Katie White said.

Lacey Farabee volunteers at Good Sam every Monday through Friday afternoon. It’s that consistency that makes Lacey such an important volunteer; one who knows exactly how to safely navigate the busy hallways of the nursing home.



“People may think the mail is easy, but it’s not,” White said. “These people are moving every day, they’re moving every day, we’re having discharges, Lacey knows where every single person is. Even when they move, she knows where to find them.”



“They’re like family to me,” Farabee said. “I like the staff, and the residents”

Lacey’s Good Sam family nominated her as a volunteer champion for her years of dedicated service.



“I love volunteering, anywhere,” Farabee said.



Her heart for helping others shines through the hallways every day.



“She can deliver happiness through a package,” White said.



“It means a lot because they just brighten your day when they come in and say hi,” Krank said.

And although she may be quiet, her commitment and dedication speak volumes.



“Lacey doesn’t always talk, which is ok, but you don’t have to volunteer; you still have the actions that you do. Our residents may not be able to hear her…but to know that they have someone they can count on is a Godsend,” White said.



And we are lucky to have Lacey’s mom Misty working here at KELOLAND Media group.



If Lacey’s story has inspired you to learn more about volunteer opportunities in your community, just call the 211 Helpline Center to get connected with an organization to start serving.