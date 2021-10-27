Long time Burger King employee retires after nearly 40 years on the job

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It wasn’t just Whoppers and fries being served up at a Sioux Falls Burger King this morning, but also cake and ice cream. The restaurant is celebrating the retirement of one of its long-time employees.

After nearly 40 years at Burger King, Dorothy Holmbeck will be taking off her name tag for the last time.

But before that happens, co-workers, customers, friends and family members are celebrating her retirement at the restaurant on 41st Street.

“I just thought it was going to be a few people here, I didn’t know it was going to be like this, but I’m glad, makes the day special,” retiring after 38 years, Dorothy Holmbeck said.

She’s been working at the same location since landing the job back in 1983.

“I started 38 years ago, back then the reason I started was because my boys were going to O’Gorman and I paid their tuition,” Holmbeck said. “It went so fast, I thought ‘oh my gosh,’ and I realized 38 years so I thought I better retire.”

Her job is to make sure the restaurant is ready for customers. She says the friendliness of her co-workers and customers have kept her dedicated to her job all these years.

“In a day when people are chasing so much else, to have someone have that level of commitment, and continue to show up day after day, early by the way, she’s never late, is absolutely huge,” regional training leader, Michael Sorenson said.

So as she heads into retirement, there’s no doubt this “burger queen” will be missed by many.

“Dorothy is a very special person to all of us, as you can tell by the crowd and the tears of joy, so she’s got a place in the heart,” former franchisee in Dakotas and Minnesota, Tom Walsh said.

“I’ll miss them too, but I’ll be back, I’ll be back to visit,” Holmbeck said.

Dorothy says her normal shift was from 5 to 9 in the morning, but she’d typically come in early just to get everything done. She plans to spend more time traveling and spending time with her kids and grandkids.