Lockwood & Zahrbock Kool Law Office mural contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is getting some new artwork. The goal is to celebrate both local artists and the community.

A competition highlighting KELOLAND artists is coming to an end.

On July 5, Lockwood & Zahrbock Kool Law Office will announce the winner of a mural contest. The design will be displayed on the law firm’s new building once construction wraps up.

“The area right now that the building is in is, you know, is going through some revitalizations and there’s lots of businesses that are doing some improvements. We hope to be on the cusp of that. This is right into leading downtown,” Tressa Zahrbock Kool said.

The theme for the mural is community.

“When you read the artist’s description of what community represents within that, art work it’s pretty incredible in terms of what their talent is, and how they can express it to the rest of the community,” Zahrbock Kool said.

Joe Batcheller with downtown Sioux Falls says more murals popping up is a sign that the art scene is growing in KELOLAND.

“They’re a way to market an area, a way to create a greater sense of community for an area. So I think that it’s going to help in terms of creating a greater sense of what this neighborhood has to offer. It’s part of downtown, but its own unique space within downtown,” Batcheller said.

The winner will be selected by people in the community, for people in the community, keeping on trend with the theme.

“We’ve been planning this for so long. To see the designs themselves and then to see it coming to fruition, I think is pretty incredible,” Rhonda Lockwood said.

You still have time to vote on you favorite mural.

You can do so by clicking here.