Breaking News
🚗✈TRAVEL ALERT – Getting across parts of South Dakota could be near impossible with winter weather

Local restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meal

Positively KELOLAND

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local restaurant is serving up a meal for people who don’t have a place to go this holiday.

Every year Boss’ Pizza and Chicken provides a free Thanksgiving meal at its Minnesota Avenue location.

“There’s a lot of people that come that don’t have anywhere else to go for Thanksgiving and they’re by themselves. And to be in a place where they can eat with a bunch of other people and football’s on television your getting your traditional Thanksgiving dinner… there’s a lot of people that appreciate that,” Co-owner Jeremy Seefeldt said.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, people could eat turkey dinner with others or take a to-go box.

The meal is served by volunteers and donations help make the annual event possible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests