Local restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local restaurant is serving up a meal for people who don’t have a place to go this holiday.

Every year Boss’ Pizza and Chicken provides a free Thanksgiving meal at its Minnesota Avenue location.

“There’s a lot of people that come that don’t have anywhere else to go for Thanksgiving and they’re by themselves. And to be in a place where they can eat with a bunch of other people and football’s on television your getting your traditional Thanksgiving dinner… there’s a lot of people that appreciate that,” Co-owner Jeremy Seefeldt said.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, people could eat turkey dinner with others or take a to-go box.

The meal is served by volunteers and donations help make the annual event possible.