Local moms banding together to help other moms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Local moms are banding together through Facebook to share tips and tricks during the pandemic, but to also lend a helping hand.

Three years ago, a simple Facebook group was created to help connect moms at a local church. However, when the pandemic hit, more moms needed that type of community. That’s how the Hot Mess Moms group grew to more than one thousand members.

“I think there was a lot of feelings, I know especially for me, of moms thinking, wow, how do we do this,” Erica Varcoe, a local mom said.

The moms began adopting one another to bring some joy to their hectic lives.

“Watching this adopt-a-mom unfold, I’m just in awe. I cannot believe it. And hearing stories about a basket showed up at this mom’s doorstep and she just had gotten a double mastectomy. Coffee showed up at a house of a mom that was in tears because she was so stressed out. We’ve really seen one another though the storms of this pandemic,” Varcoe said.

Now, they want to give back to moms who need the most help in Sioux Falls by selling t-shirts.

“We all talk about we wish our houses were bigger, we wish our yards were bigger, we want to paint our house. But I feel that home has taken on a whole new meaning during the pandemic and if there’s anything that that has taught us, it’s how important having a home is. So we thought, well why don’t we use all the proceeds to help other moms save their houses that have become homes,” Varcoe said.

There are t-shirts for moms, kids and dads on sale until June 14th. 100-percent of the proceeds are going to the One Sioux Falls fund.

“Moms do such brilliant things when you put us all together and I think it can speak volumes that instead of competing with each other, we all just got on the same team to love on another family, or families, hopefully, if we continue to raise a lot of money,” Varcoe said.