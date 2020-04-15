Local businesses raising money for One Sioux Falls Fund with special tumblers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses are trying to raise money for the One Sioux Falls Fund through a unique project they call Sioux Falls Strong.

Rehfeld’s, Wilder Customs and Coffea are creating and producing these special Sioux Falls Strong tumblers. 100-percent of the proceeds go towards the One Sioux Falls Fund. The fund is helping people who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

“People want to help. That’s the thing, when people hear about this they want to get involved. So that just motivates everyone I think and again provides some positivity during this time,” Kaihoi said.

The CEO from Coffea urges everyone to keep supporting local businesses by buying gift cards or sending messages. If you would like to buy a Sioux Falls Strong tumbler, click here for the online store. You can also find them at Coffea. More than $1,000 has already been raised for the One Sioux Falls Fund.