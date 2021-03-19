Local boutique pop-up shop event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic took a direct hit on many businesses, including boutiques and wedding venues This weekend a local venue is teaming up with local shops to give you a safe, easy way to shop locally.

Laurel Ridge Barn located just outside of Sioux Falls is a wide open space for newly engaged couples to celebrate their special day at. But the wedding venue is opening its doors to the community this weekend, in an effort to support local businesses.

“We’re having a boutique, kind of a, a larger pop-up shop. There’s going to be 13 total vendors, 11 total boutiques, and two, we have Falls Candle and a couple of other non boutiques as well,” Tyler Childress said.

All vendors attending are from surrounding areas. Some of which operate online only, making a pop up shop like this a big deal.

“We’re definitely excited for kind of moving out of the pandemic, like doing this boutique event and having people be able to actually see us and get in front of audiences that maybe wouldn’t see us online,” Bailee Roemen said.

Sisters Bailee Roemen and Mckensey Allen opened up their online clothing boutique Willow and Roan in December of 2020. Roemen says allowing potential customers to see their products in person makes a big difference.

“People have said that like, oh, wow, like, it makes such a difference, me being able to, such a touch person and seeing that, and then, you know, then they can shop online more because they have built that trust with you,” Roemen said.

The event also offers shoppers the opportunity to try on the garments before buying.

“They’re going to have the bridal suites open with the mirrors and everything. So people can go in there and try things on as well as the bathroom,” Allen said.

After a tough year for many small businesses, Childress says being able to offer a space to host an event like this feels good.

“They’re all local entrepreneurs that, you know, always need help and, need support from the local community. And this is kind of one way to come together in one event that the multiple places can have a large audience,” Childress said.

“We’re just hoping to honestly get our name out there. Have people see our clothing, see the quality, cause it is a top priority for us,” Allen said.

The boutique event takes place this Sunday from 12 to 4 P.M.

Adult beverages can be purchased at the venue’s bar. Cash and cards will be accepted with vendors.