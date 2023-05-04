SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — We now know who will be taking the stage for this year’s concerts at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The 50 free concerts begin on June 2nd with blues performer Vanessa Collier. The Levitt staff says this year’s lineup will again appeal to the diverse musical tastes within the community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brenda Rowenhorst has been a fixture on the Levitt lawn ever since the downtown concerts started in 2019.

“I live right up the street. So I just walk down the hill, say hi to everybody and get my groove on. Literally, get my groove on,” Rowenhorst said.

Rowenhorst has even adjusted her work schedule so she won’t miss a single act this year.

“I told my boss I wanted to work straight days, especially starting this summer so I could make the Levitt concerts,” Rowenhorst said.

The Levitt’s fifth season will feature an array of national and international artists whose travel schedules have still been unsettled since the pandemic.

“Honestly, it’s still been a little tricky to book the acts and to get the routing. But we’re really blessed this year to have such a fantastic lineup that has come together,” Levitt at the Falls Director of Communications Rose Ann Hofland said.

Last year’s Levitt season will be a tough act to follow. They set an attendance record in 2022 and didn’t have a single weather-related cancellation. That’s going to be a tall order this year, considering how extreme the weather’s been.

“I cannot make that guarantee for this year. But obviously, it would be wonderful if we could order weather just like today for the rest of our season,” Hofland said.

Rowenhorst says the long, harsh winter only motivates her more to enjoy the outdoor concert experience this summer, so she, and the other Levitt fans can get their groove on, once again.

“I love the Levitt, for real,” Rowenhorst said.

This year’s Levitt season is putting a special focus on diversity. Events include partnering with Lutheran Social Services to host the annual Festival of Cultures in the Levitt parking lot on June 10th.