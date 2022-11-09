SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wintry weather is just getting started in KELOLAND.

That’s why your help is needed to keep people safe and warm in the upcoming months.

Keep KELOLAND Warm needs winter coat donations.

The St. Francis House works with other organizations in town to get the coats to people in need.

“We’re seeing a huge request for coats, and we’re doing everything we can to process the coats that are donated, but the requests are higher right now than what is coming in,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

The coats in highest demand right now are the larger sizes, including 2,3, and 4X.

The executive director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House says the bigger the coat, the better.

“Most of our guests lack transportation, so they’re either standing at the bus stop they’re riding bicycles or they’re walking and so they’re always outside and they need the 2X, the 3X, the 4X, because they are layering up,” Bishop Dudley Hospitality House executive director Madeline Shields said.

If you donate, be sure the coats are clean and the zippers work.

Last season, more than 1,700 coats were handed out over 7 months.

This year, 369 coats were given out in October alone.

“If we go on that track record we’re going to be over and above what we gave out last year and we haven’t hit the cold weather technically,” Becker said.

Donating now can help people be ready for when winter really sets in.

On top of coats, Keep KELOLAND Warm also needs accessories such as gloves and hats.

You can drop off your donations at any Lewis in Sioux Falls except for the downtown location now through November 30th.

You can also bring your donations to the St. Francis House through April.