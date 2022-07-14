SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State Park is introducing kids to nature.

Good Earth State Park is teaching children about the creatures that roam the area through its Kids Summer Camp.

“These camps have been outstanding. We’ve had about 40-50 kids each camp that we offer, a preschool one in the morning and then an older kids one in the afternoon. They’ve just been blowing up for us,” Park Naturalist Jen Stahl said.

And every week Stahl picks a new topic.

“I try to think about what kids would like or what we have available for resources and everything we have in South Dakota, so every South Dakota animal, bird, insect,” Stahl said.

Today, the O’Gorman Summer Care program is learning about snakes.

“Most people don’t like snakes, they’re afraid of snakes. I just want them to understand the snake and respect the snake a little bit and not be so afraid of it if they happen to come across one,” Stahl said.

“I think snakes are awesome, they’re great for the environment, so it’s totally worth it for the kids to have a positive experience to learn about them instead of constantly being afraid of something that they don’t understand,” O’Gorman Summer Care EA Zoe Asmus said.

About 300 kids are part of the summer care program through O’Gorman, and Asmus says Good Earth provides invaluable opportunities.

“Without stuff like this I think we end up with children being constantly afraid of things they can’t see outside and then maybe they’re unwilling to go out and explore and feel comfortable being able to go places like Good Earth and be able to walk around and enjoy nature,” Asmus said.

“If you can get people connected to the outdoors, that connects them to the world, which connects them to being stewards of the land and so if you can start them young and get them excited about it, that’s a great thing for their health and for their spirituality and everything they’ve got going on,” Stahl said.

The Kids Summer Camp is every Thursday through the end of July at Good Earth State Park. No registration is required, but you do need a park entrance license.